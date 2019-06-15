× Why social media is going blue for Sudan

People on social media are turning their profile pictures blue to stand in solidarity with Sudan and bring awareness to the uprising that is currently sweeping the north African country.

This began after Mohamed Hashim Mattar, 26, was allegedly shot dead by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces during a crackdown on protesters in the country’s capital, Khartoum, on June 3.

Mattar’s favorite color, blue, was used on all his social profiles, and his friends and family put up this color on their profiles to honor his death.

It soon spread among social media users who used the color not only to honor Mattar but other martyrs of the Sudan uprising.

Hashtags like #BlueForSudan have gained momentum on social media, with stars like Rihanna, putting up the color and using the hashtag to bring awareness to the situation in Sudan.

Before ex-President Omar al-Bashir was deposed, Sudanese citizens took to the streets to conduct peaceful protests calling for the former President who had ruled for 30 years to step down.

Although the military ousted him in April, the peaceful demonstrations didn’t end. Protesters were upset because the military announced it would assume control for three years while overseeing a transition to democracy.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed and abused by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following their call for a faster transition to a democratic government.

Due to the media shutdown in the country, protesters are using social media as a last resort to bring attention to the state of affairs.