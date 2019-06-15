× Winchester Police: motorcyle crash kills Winsted man

WINCHESTER – Police say a motorcyclist apparently lost control of his bike last night, and did not survive the crash in Winchester.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about 9:30 Friday night from witnesses reporting the accident on East Wakefield Blvd. Arriving officers found a man lying next to a utility pole on the west side of the roadway, with his motorcycle, a 2003 Harley-Davidson XL 1200c, approximately 15 feet away against a stone wall.

The rider was wearing a helmet. He was unconscious and had no pulse. First responders performed CPR on the man for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead on scene at 10:03 p.m. by paramedics. He was later identified as 29-year-old Charles Godshall of Winsted.

Witnesses at the scene told police they pulled over because they heard the motorcycle coming, and it passed them traveling at a high rate of speed.

At this time, police believe that the motorcycle was traveling north on East Wakefield Boulevard when the operator lost control, causing him to fall off and strike the pole. The motorcycle continued for approximately 15 feet before hitting the stone wall.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.