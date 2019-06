× 1 dead in Haddam motorcycle crash

HADDAM — One man died as a result of a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

Raymond Kuritz, 24, of East Hampton, was driving south on Rt. 154 near Hayden Hill Rd. when he failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the road.

Police said Kuritz was thrown off the motorcycle and hit a mailbox and utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. Police believe that speed was a factor.