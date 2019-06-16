× 7 displaced after New Britain fire damages house

NEW BRITAIN — A fire left seven people displaced Saturday.

Officials said the fire broke out around 6 p.m. in a house on Wallace Street.

On arrival fire was coming from the second floor porch and had extended into the house on the second floor and moved upward. The building was evacuated.

No one was injured. Officials said the house is unlivable and five adults and two children were displaced. A cat was found dead on the third floor.

Working fire in #newbritain everyone out and safe pic.twitter.com/Q10XL75zau — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) June 15, 2019