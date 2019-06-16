× #CTbucketlist: Fun spots that are accessible to all

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

One of our viewers reached out to see if we could compile a list of activist for the #CTbucketlist that are disability friendly. Check out some fun activities everyone can do this summer!

Connecticut Science Center: The exhibits include elements that reach many learning styles, levels of interest, and physical needs. They have a sensory friendly guides available and lower volumes and dimmer lighting throughout. The center also has wheelchairs, infrared assistive listening devices for theater presentations, and exhibit display panels accessible to all. Click here for more information.

Mystic Seaport: The outdoor history museum has a variety of wheelchair accessible entrances. In addition the village roads are firm and stable for wheelchairs and strollers. The Museum covers 19 public acres, has more than 40 historic and reconstructed buildings, and many vessels for you to board through wooden gangways. They provide 50% discount on admission to people with special needs. They allow service dogs and have wheelchairs available. They have handicap parking in the front of the buildings and handicap accessible restrooms throughout. Click here for more info.

Prospector Theater: The perfect activity for a rainy day. The movie theater offers closed caption glasses and descriptive narrative headsets. They have also integrated accessible seating in prime viewing locations throughout the theater. For more information check out their website https://www.prospectortheater.org/about.

Elizabeth Park Gardens: Looking to a have a relaxing time than visit the Elizabeth Park Conservancy. It is one of the most photographed places in Connecticut because of the stunning rose gardens and beautiful walkways. This is the perfect location for a sunkissed picnic in the park, or a breeze filled walk through the pines at one of Connecticut’s best attractions, all wheelchair accessible. For more information click here.

Hammonasset Beach State Park: Become one with nature and camp at Hammonasset Beach State Park. It has six campsites that are disability friendly, with close proximity to the restroom facilities, electrical outlets, and can be reserved. They also have accessible swimming/ beach surf chairs free of charge. For more information visit https://www.ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp?A=2716&Q=325078.

Select State Parks with Accessible Restrooms: It’s that time of year to get outside and enjoy that summer air at one of Connecticut’s many state parks. All locations listed are handicap accessible and are sure to provide a great outdoor experience that’s fun for everyone. Click here for more info.

American Legion State Forest in Pleasant Valley

Black Rock State Park in Thomaston

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Housatonic Meadows State Park in COrnwall Bridge

Kettletown State Park in Southbury

Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic

Select State Parks with Accessible Swimming/ Beach Surf Chairs: Cool off from these hot summer months with a dip in the water. These state parks offer accessible swimming/ beach chairs free of charge on a first come/ first serve basis. Click here for more info.

Hammonasset Beach

Rocky Neck

Sherwood Island

Silver Sands

Squantz Pond

Accessible Fishing Platforms: Cast a line into any of these freshwater or saltwater rivers and ponds from accessible platforms and see what you can catch. Click here for more info.

Bigelow Pond and Mashapaug Lake Boat Launch at Bigelow Hollow State Park

Connecticut River at Haddam Meadows State Park

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Devils Hopyard state Park in East Haddam

Pataconk Lake in Pataconk Recreation Area and Conckaponset State Forrest

Schreeder Pond at Chatfield Hollow State Park

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Fort Trumbull State Park in New London

The Saugatuck Universal Access Trail: Explore what Centennial Watershed State Forest in Redding has to offer on its wheelchair accessible trail. Click here for more information.

ACCESSibility for all: Provides a list of family fun activities that are sure to excite the whole family. Whether it’s feeding seals at Maritime Aquariums or wandering the trails at the Audubon in Greenwich, all these places are sure to provide an experience for all to enjoy.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery and Environmental Learning Center: Come together with nature and the environment at Earthplace. There are a variety of trails and activities for all. In addition to offering many programs for children with disabilities. Click the here for more info.



New Britain Bees Game: Cheer on the Bee’s! Attend a baseball game at the New Britain Stadium which is accessible for all disabled fans. To get tickets to a game visit http://nbbees.com/home/.

Hartford Yard Goats: All lots have handicap parking; the closest lot is 58 Chapel Street North. ADA seating is available behind the back row of our sections at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Please call (860)246-4628 to speak to a ticket sales representative in order to ensure a seat that will meet your needs. An elevator behind Section 111 is accessible for those fans with tickets for the Premium Level or Dugout Suites. There is a ramp located on Pleasant Street, with access to the concourse or the Main Gates located at the intersection of Main and Trumbull are ADA accessible.