Hart St. bridge in Southington to close for 2-3 days

SOUTHINGTON — Town officials said a bridge will be closed for two to three days for construction.

Southington official said repairs to the Hart Street Bridge will begin on Monday June 17th and are expected to take 2-3 days to complete. The bridge will be closed between 7 am and 4:30 pm during the day and traffic will be detoured. The bridge will reopen to traffic each night.