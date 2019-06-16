Periods of rain continue through evening; Monday, 70s and partly sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep the umbrella handy for the rest of your Father's Day. We'll continue to have periods of rain and showers rest this afternoon and evening.

This week doesn't look great either. While it may not rain the entire time, there is a chance for scattered showers and/or storms for Monday night-Wednesday, and Friday too! The clouds and showers will keep temperatures in check, staying near average. Hopefully we can kick this pattern away for the start of the Travelers Championship!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Showers, slight chance for isolated thunder early, then partial clearing after midnight. Low: 60.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for showers at night. High: upper 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s - near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Rain possible. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli