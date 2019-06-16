Real People with Stan Simpson: Walt “Doc” Hurley’s legacy

His name was Walter Hurley. But he was better known as “Doc” Hurley. This longtime Hartford educator and community leader had a motto, “Be of Service. Get an education. Don’t Quit.”

This motto inspired scores of Hartford young people. But make no mistake, Hurley was also very influential in political , business and civil rights circles. He founded a scholarship fund for Greater Hartford youth and was until his death in 2014 recognized as one Connecticut’s most prominent role models.

A statue of the legendary educator was recently erected on Ridgefield Street in Hartford. A tribute to one of the state’s most prominent leaders.

Two of Hurley’s protégés talk about their mentor, Sen Doug McCrory and former Hartford Fire Chief Charles Teale.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video