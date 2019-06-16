Real People with Stan Simpson: Walt “Doc” Hurley’s legacy

His name was Walter Hurley. But he was better known as “Doc” Hurley. This longtime Hartford educator and community leader had a motto, “Be of Service. Get an education. Don’t Quit.”
This motto inspired scores of Hartford young people. But make no mistake, Hurley was also very influential in political , business and civil rights circles. He founded a scholarship fund for Greater Hartford youth and was until his death in 2014 recognized as one Connecticut’s most prominent role models.
A statue of the legendary educator was recently erected on Ridgefield Street in Hartford. A tribute to one of the state’s most prominent leaders.
Two of Hurley’s protégés talk about their mentor, Sen Doug McCrory and former Hartford Fire Chief Charles Teale.
41.766349 -72.697882