× State Trooper taken to hospital after car crash on I-95 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their car was struck by another car Saturday evening.

State police said that the officer was helping the driver of a disabled car on the median near Exit 22, when another car driving in roadway crashed into him.

The car crashed into the back of the cruiser, which was then pushed into the back of the disabled car.

The Fairfield Fire Department quickly arrived on scene, removing everyone from their respective vehicles.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the local hospital for injuries.

State police said that though the injuries are serious, they were told none are not life-threatening.