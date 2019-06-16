Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL- Some of the biggest names in golf will descend upon Cromwell for the 2019 Travelers Championship as the opening ceremonies kick off Monday.

Connecticut is ready for its largest sporting event of the year. Organizers spent Sunday putting the finishing touches on the golf course for the tournament.

“It really is seven days to really celebrate Connecticut and at a very, I would say, a public experience of what our state can do with sports and it’s pretty big party,” Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

Organizers said ticket sales are up from 2018 and they expect hundreds of thousands of people to attend the event throughout the week.

Fans can expect big names such as three time champion Bubba Watson - who will be defending his 2018 winning title.

The professional golf tournament on the PGA tour has been held at TPC River Highlands since 1984.

“It's the best players in the world coming to our town, our state, to showcase their talents, I think having the Travelers Championship is really become what Connecticut is all about,” GM of TPC River Highlands David Corrado said.

Many local Cromwell businesses said they love the exposure the tournament brings to their small town.

“It brings a lot of tourists to a town that is not very touristy, shows people what Cromwell has to offer like the different restaurants and the culture around the area,” Hannah Perry said.

“We’re so small, like not a lot of people know about us, but i think the tour more people recognize us and I think it's good for the town,” Allison Bess said.

The Travelers Championship kicks off Monday, June 17th and goes until Sunday, June 22nd.