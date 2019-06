× $2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mystic

ROCKY HILL — A winning ticket for $2 million was sold in Mystic for Friday’s drawing.

In Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket matched five of the first numbers drawn, plus a 2 Megaplier, worth $2,000,000,000.

The $2,000,000 prize-winning ticket was sold at C Depot, 48 Stonington Rd, in Mystic.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for June 14, 2019 are: 19-40-47-57-65 and Mega Ball 6. The Megaplier number is 2.