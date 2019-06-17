× Former Danbury school employee charged with distributing marijuana to teens

DANBURY — Police said a former Danbury school employee has been charged with providing marijuana to several teens.

Police said they received a complaint that Glenn Davis, 41, who was a Safety Advocate at Danbury High School , provided marijuana to several juveniles, which included DHS students, while off campus.

Davis was charged with 4 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, and two counts of Distributing Marijuana. He was released on $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on June 25.

Officials said Davis resigned May 8.