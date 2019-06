× Hartford police arrest 10, seize 5,000 bags of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash

HARTFORD — Hartford police arrested 10 suspects, and seized drugs, guns and cash.

Police said in an early morning raid, they arrested 10 suspects and seize approximately 5,000 bags packaged fentanyl, 28 grams cocaine, drug paraphernalia, six firearms, and estimated $15,000 in cash. The suspects were turned over to federal authorities.

Police did not release details of the case.