Man wanted in connection to bank robbery in Waterbury

Posted 5:13 PM, June 17, 2019, by

WATERBURY — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank earlier this month.

According to Waterbury Police Department, the man is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing a red Sean John hoodie, sweatpants, black ski mask, sunglasses and black shoes.

Police said the alleged incident took place on June 4.

If anyone recognizes this person is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234.

Police said all calls will remain confidential.

