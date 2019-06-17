× Manafort moved to Manhattan Correctional Center

Paul Manafort was moved by the federal prison system to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with his case.

The prison also confirmed on Monday that Manafort was there.

Manafort’s move to New York comes because of a case against him from the Manhattan district attorney, which was made public minutes after Manafort was sentenced by a federal judge in Washington, DC, for crimes uncovered by the Mueller investigation.

He has not yet appeared before a judge in Manhattan to face his charges there. He won’t be arraigned Tuesday, the person said, but Manafort could appear in court in the coming days.

It’s still possible Manafort could be moved to Rikers Island or another jail in the city as the New York case plays out — but at the moment, he’s still in the custody of federal authorities.

Manafort, the Trump campaign’s former chairman, had been serving his federal sentence at a prison in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He has been behind bars for one full year as of this week.

He was sentenced in March to seven-and-a-half years in prison for federal tax fraud, bank fraud and foreign lobbying violations stemming from two cases investigated by Mueller.

Less than an hour later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced a 16-count criminal indictment charging Manafort with state crimes, including residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.

While Trump has authority as President to pardon Manafort for federal crimes, his authority doesn’t extend to state charges.