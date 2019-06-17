Meal House: Scallops and Spam Fried Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe by Union Kitchen in West Hartford and McLaddens

19th Annual Concorso Ferrari & Friends event on Sunday, June 23rd from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM on LaSalle Road in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Scallops and Spam Fried Rice

7 oz scallops

1 cup white rice

1 oz ginger

3 oz spam small dice

2 oz bell pepper small dice

2 oz scallion shaved thin

3 oz veg stock

Pineapple Chutney

1 whole pineapple peeled and roasted

3 oz EVOO

2 oz sherry vinegar

2 oz brown sugar

Sauté spam till golden brown , add in scallion , ginger , peppers , rice quickly fry it in hot pan , add scrambled egg at end ,

Deglaze with 3 oz veg stock to retain moisture

Roast pineapple with all ingredients on low heat when soft , purée till semi chunky let sit out to room temp