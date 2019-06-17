Meal House: Scallops and Spam Fried Rice

Recipe by Union Kitchen in West Hartford and McLaddens
19th Annual Concorso Ferrari & Friends event on Sunday, June 23rd from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM on LaSalle Road in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Scallops and Spam Fried Rice
7 oz scallops
1 cup white rice
1 oz ginger
3 oz spam small dice
2 oz bell pepper small dice
2 oz scallion shaved thin
3 oz veg stock
Pineapple Chutney
1 whole pineapple peeled and roasted
3 oz EVOO
2 oz sherry vinegar
2 oz brown sugar
Sauté spam till golden brown , add in scallion , ginger , peppers , rice quickly fry it in hot pan , add scrambled egg at end ,
Deglaze with 3 oz veg stock to retain moisture
Roast pineapple with all ingredients on low heat when soft , purée till semi chunky let sit out to room temp