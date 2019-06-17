What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Scallops and Spam Fried Rice

Posted 11:48 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, June 17, 2019

Recipe by Union Kitchen in West Hartford and McLaddens

19th Annual Concorso Ferrari & Friends event on Sunday, June 23rd from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM on LaSalle Road in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Scallops and Spam Fried Rice
7 oz scallops
1 cup white rice
1 oz ginger
3 oz spam small dice
2 oz bell pepper small dice
2 oz scallion shaved thin
3 oz veg stock

Pineapple Chutney
1 whole pineapple peeled and roasted
3 oz EVOO
2 oz sherry vinegar
2 oz brown sugar

Sauté spam till golden brown , add in scallion , ginger , peppers , rice quickly fry it in hot pan , add scrambled egg at end ,
Deglaze with 3 oz veg stock to retain moisture

Roast pineapple with all ingredients on low heat when soft , purée till semi chunky let sit out to room temp

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.