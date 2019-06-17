Meeting on Mystic development to be held Monday

MYSTIC — Town officials will hold a meeting Monday to hear concerns about a development plan for land in the area of Mystic Seaport.

The meeting had been originally scheduled for May, but the crowd was too large for the meeting space. The meeting is scheduled for 7p.m in the Stonington High School auditorium.

Last week the museum announced three projects they hope will attract visitors. They’re looking to build a boutique hotel on the property, open a new exhibit and also add an underwater research and education center, where visitors will be able to see the oceans bottom in real time.

As for the hotel, it would go in the place of the restaurant Latitude 41. The restaurant would come down and the Greenwich hospitality group would lease the property to build a 27 room hotel up closer to the water.

The last of the additions would be a new watercraft exhibit that will allow the public to view 460 historic vessels.

These projects still need approval from the town before they can go forward.

Master Plan Sheet

41.366577 -71.860590

Smilers Conceptual evaluation