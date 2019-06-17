Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he has throat cancer

Posted 10:32 PM, June 17, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: DAve Mustaine of Megadeath performs at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

NEW YORK  — Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The singer and guitarist of the heavy metal band announced the news on social media Monday, writing that he’s “working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

The 57-year-old says as a result, Megadeth has to cancel “most shows this year,” though the 2019 Megacruise will happen “and the band will be a part of it in some form.”

Mustaine adds he and his bandmates, David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren, are in the studio working on a new album. It will be the follow-up to 2016’s “Dystopia,” which won the band their first-ever Grammy Award in 2017.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.