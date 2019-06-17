× New Canaan police looking for missing teen

NEW CANAAN — Police have issued an alert for a missing teen last seen on Thursday.

Melissa Cheyenne Davis, 17, was last seen on June 13 around 7pm. when she went to her bedroom at the house she was visiting at 131 Marvin Ridge Road. Melissa is a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina and was in New Canaan visiting family with her parents and sibling. She was reported missing around 5 am the following morning.

Police said, “At this time it appears that Melissa might have run away from the residence and has yet to be located and is missing. It is possible that Melissa is still in the local Fairfield County area or possibly in New York City. Melissa’s family is very concerned for her well-being and safety and anyone with information regarding Melissa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Farenga of the New Canaan Police Investigative Section at 203-505-1332 or the New Canaan Police main number at 203-594-3502.

Police said, “It should be noted that this case is in no way associated with the current investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos. This case is completely separate from the ongoing Jennifer Farber Dulos case.