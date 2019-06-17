× Summer fun not impacted on Farmington River following foam spill

FARMINGTON — While a foam spill may be impacting life on the Farmington River in Windsor, Farmington River Tubing wants people to know their summer activities aren’t canceled.

The foam spill, which happened last week, was located in the Windsor area of the river, but Farmington River Tubing’s home base is in New Hartford, in the upper portion of the river.

The company is worried that the news of the spill will impact businesses along the river that are nowhere near the spill, and wanted to get the word out that summer isn’t canceled!

