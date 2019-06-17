Sun & clouds, chance for a shower Monday

While it won’t be a perfect day today, we’ll stay dry most of the day and get a bit of sunshine in here. The best chance for sun will be the farther north you go today, but the clouds may really hang around as the day goes on. Let’s call it “mostly cloudy” overall and hope for some sunshine. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two but it won’t be a rainy day at all. Most of us will stay dry all day!

By tonight and into tomorrow morning, that chance to stay dry goes down as our rain chance goes up. Showers and a rumble of thunder may be out there as we head into Tuesday morning. During the day Tuesday we’ll have showers on and off with temperatures staying in the 70s.

The rest of the week looks fairly unsettled, with some heavier rain possible by Friday morning. At this point, there’s agreement among the computer models that this weekend will be dry, which is great news for the Travelers Championship!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Sun & clouds with the chance for a shower (not a washout). High: 70s shoreline, around 80 inland.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly an overnight thunderstorm. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s – near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms. High: upper 70s – near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Rain possible, especially in the morning. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli