Suspect in 1986 killing of girl appears in court; held on $5 million bond

NORWALK — The suspect in the rape and killing of an 11-year-old Connecticut girl more than three decades ago appeared in court to face charges.

53-year-old Marc Karun appeared Monday in Superior Court in Norwalk to face charges of first-degree sexual assault and murder in the 1986 slaying of Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk. He was held on $5 million bond. The judge ordered him to surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor in the event he was released. He is scheduled to appear again on July 10.

Karun was arrested at his Stetson, Maine, home last week and extradited to Connecticut on Friday. He has been held over the weekend on $5 million bond.

Police allege Karun, a former Norwalk resident, killed the girl as the sixth grader was walking the roughly half-mile home from Ponus Ridge Middle School.

He is represented by attorney Todd Busser of New Haven