The House that Social Media Built: Vote on the landscape feature from Torrison Stone & Garden

This week, you will be able to vote on three different landscape features fromTorrison Stone & Garden that you want to see at the Fish Flip House.

Your three choices to choose from are:

Granite Mailbox

Granite Planter

Granite Cornhole

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!

The winning option will be announced this Thursday (6/20) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!

www.torrisonstone.com

422 Main Street

Durham, CT 06422

(860)-349-0119

Centrally located in Durham, Torrison Stone & Garden has been creating beautiful hardscapes & landscapes since 2000 for thousands of Connecticut homeowners including hundreds of repeat customers. Our expertise is in walls, patios, walks, pools, steps, design, full-service maintenance, and plant installations.