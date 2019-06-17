The House that Social Media Built: Vote on the landscape feature from Torrison Stone & Garden

This week, you will be able to vote on three different landscape features fromTorrison Stone & Garden that you want to see at the Fish Flip House.
Your three choices to choose from are:
Granite Mailbox
Granite Planter
Granite Cornhole
CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!
The winning option will be announced this Thursday (6/20) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!
422 Main Street
Durham, CT 06422
(860)-349-0119
Centrally located in Durham, Torrison Stone & Garden has been creating beautiful hardscapes & landscapes since 2000 for thousands of Connecticut homeowners including hundreds of repeat customers. Our expertise is in walls, patios, walks, pools, steps, design, full-service maintenance, and plant installations.