Underground explosion leads to Hartford road closures

Posted 10:26 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, June 17, 2019

HARTFORD — Police say multiple streets are closed after an ‘underground utility explosion’.

The roads cited as closed are:

  • Market St closed between State St/Temple St. American Row coming off Founders Bridge closed.
  • Prospect St, no northbound from Antheneum Sq.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

CTTransit says bus routes have been affected:

No service to Market Street, Central Row or State Street. East side buses will enter/exit downtown via the Bulkeley Bridge in both directions.

  • Route 30 will pick up & drop off on Pearl St. at the Gold Building (no service to the Convention Center)
  • Route 41 will pick up & drop off on Main St. at Gold Building.
  • Routes 82, 83, 84, 86, 87, 88, 94, 95, 96 & 121 will pick up & drop off customers on Main Street at Dunkin Donuts Park.
  • Route 913 will pick up & drop off at Pearl & Lewis.

This is a developing story.

