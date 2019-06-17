Underground explosion leads to Hartford road closures
HARTFORD — Police say multiple streets are closed after an ‘underground utility explosion’.
The roads cited as closed are:
- Market St closed between State St/Temple St. American Row coming off Founders Bridge closed.
- Prospect St, no northbound from Antheneum Sq.
It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.
CTTransit says bus routes have been affected:
No service to Market Street, Central Row or State Street. East side buses will enter/exit downtown via the Bulkeley Bridge in both directions.
- Route 30 will pick up & drop off on Pearl St. at the Gold Building (no service to the Convention Center)
- Route 41 will pick up & drop off on Main St. at Gold Building.
- Routes 82, 83, 84, 86, 87, 88, 94, 95, 96 & 121 will pick up & drop off customers on Main Street at Dunkin Donuts Park.
- Route 913 will pick up & drop off at Pearl & Lewis.
This is a developing story.
41.766572 -72.671029