Underground explosion leads to Hartford road closures

HARTFORD — Police say multiple streets are closed after an ‘underground utility explosion’.

The roads cited as closed are:

Market St closed between State St/Temple St. American Row coming off Founders Bridge closed.

Prospect St, no northbound from Antheneum Sq.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

CTTransit says bus routes have been affected:

No service to Market Street, Central Row or State Street. East side buses will enter/exit downtown via the Bulkeley Bridge in both directions.

Route 30 will pick up & drop off on Pearl St. at the Gold Building (no service to the Convention Center)

Route 41 will pick up & drop off on Main St. at Gold Building.

Routes 82, 83, 84, 86, 87, 88, 94, 95, 96 & 121 will pick up & drop off customers on Main Street at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Route 913 will pick up & drop off at Pearl & Lewis.

This is a developing story.

You can see an open manhole and the cover about 5 feet away. View from 14th Floor of State House Square looking towards Travelers. pic.twitter.com/oX6u8tZupG — Monte Frank (@MonteFrankCT) June 17, 2019