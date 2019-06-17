× What you need to know for the Travelers Championship

Story by Glenn Kittle

Starting this week, over 150 hopefuls will tee off at TPC River Highlands, trying to capture the Travelers Championship trophy and cash prize of over $1 million.

But before you visit the course here are some things that you should know.

The Players

The player pool this year lists some of your favorites. From all time greats like Phil Mickelson, to a promising rookie Matthew Wolff.

Wolff will be breaking into the pro scene after a dominating performance that clinched him the NCAA championship earlier this year.

Also making his rookie debut will be Victor Hovland who was teammate with Wolff at Oklahoma State. Hovland looking forward to facing off with his teammate and take home a trophy of his own.

Joining the pack are Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Jason Day. Watson is looking to both defend his win from last year and add a fourth Travelers to his resume. He says, “The Travelers Championship is one of my favorite tournament and favorite weeks.”

Coming off his PGA championship win in Ontario, Canada, Brooks Koepka will be one to watch. Koepka will look to have some good rounds ahead of him hoping to propel him into first place on the FedEx Cup leaderboard. The top spot is currently held by Matt Kuchar who stands 254 points ahead of Koepka.

The Course

Many pro-golfers find this course to be challenging with the unpredictable New England weather always adding new twists and challenges each day of play.

On the first nine holes, the fourth hole, and longest par 4, are 481 yards that are sure to excite. Player will try to find the green on their second shot while avoiding many of the bunkers along the way.

The sixth hole, and first par 5, is one for the heavy hitters. Some hit the green in two shots, but most will likely use a wedge within 100 yards for a quality birdie attempt.

Down the stretch, the pressure will surely start to build on the back nine as holes 15 and 16 provide challenges on both ends of the course.

On the 15th fairway, players will have shoot accurately with caution coming off the tee. The lake on the left and plenty of bunkers on the right will be sure to keep golfers on their toes.

The 16th tests the golfer’s finesse as the try to use enough power to clear the water while trying to land on the narrow green. Putting will be difficult with a slight slope on the green that will stump even the best players.

If you’re looking for the best view of the course behind the fourth green is the spot. Here you can see the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th holes for plenty of action through the day.

The Grey Goose 19th hole suite is also a popular destination for fans to visit. The suite is Located right next to the 18th hole and offers food, drinks and outdoor games to keep you occupied between Golfers.

The public access venue is a 30X50 area between the 15th and 16th tee. The area also offers food and drinks and a climate-controlled area for spectators.

Entertainment

Other than the golf, there will be bands performing in The Fan Zone. Anyone with a ticket to attend the Travelers will be able to get in.

Spin Doctors are an American rock band that has been around since the 1980’s. popular songs include “Two Princess” and Jimmy Olsen’s Blues.

LOCASH a country duo will also be performing during the championship with their hit song, “I Love This Life being” amongst their most popular songs.

Spectators

Cell Phone Policy

If this is your first time headed out to the Travelers Championship, the use of cell phones is a little bit different than a regular sporting event. Phones must remain on silent or vibrate— and you cannot use flash to take pictures. Photos and videos are allowed but you cannot live stream anything. Phone calls are allowed near any concession areas. If you fail to follow the rules, your phone can be confiscated—you will be able to pick it up later in the day as you are leaving. Or your ticket could be revoked.

What not to Bring

For those of you headed out to the Travelers Championship today or any other day, there are a few things you should know NOT to bring with you so you’re not running back to your car when you get to the gate. Cameras and binoculars are allowed but you cannot have a case around them. If you are bringing a bag, it must be small—for women that means a clutch or wristlet. Other bags permitted are clear gallon plastic bags and clear tote bags. Backpacks are not allowed unless it is a diaper bag. You cannot bring outside food or drink, especially not a cooler. Also, no selfie sticks!

What to Bring

What you should bring with you— sunscreen, sunglasses and other protective sunwear. You can also bring an umbrella without a sleeve and a collapsible chair without the chair bag. Be sure to go to FOX61.com for the weather report each day to know what you will need!

Wednesday Schedule

Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am

Tee times 6:50 a.m. – 8:50 a.m., 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am features PGA TOUR professionals and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment along with amateur golfers, providing a unique experience for all.

Ray Allen, Chris Berman, Nick Bonino, Jim Calhoun, Mike Cavanaugh, Brandel Chamblee, Chris Dailey, Dane DeHaan, Randy Edsall, Boomer Esiason, Doug Flutie, Mike Gorman, Chris Jackson, George Lopez, Bailey Mosier, Dan Orlovsky, Nancy Stevens, mark Texiera, Tim Wakefield, Angie Watson.

Military Caddie Program presented by Trinity Health Of New England 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 17th Hole Through the support of Trinity Health Of New England, the Travelers Championship will offer a special Military Caddie Program on Wednesday for active duty military. Military Service Members will have the opportunity to go inside the ropes and caddie for a PGA TOUR professional on the 17th hole during the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am. All caddies will wear Birdies for the Brave and Trinity Health Of New England dual-branded camouflage caddie bibs and get to experience a PGA TOUR event “inside the ropes.”

Off-Site Pro-Am at Wethersfield Country Club 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Wethersfield Country Club Participants will be able to attend the Pro-Am Shopping Spree at the Travelers Championship before they head over to Wethersfield Country Club for registration and breakfast. The day will consist of a shotgun start for amateur foursomes paired with PGA TOUR professionals at 9:00 a.m. with a reception to follow

Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament—10am

Thursday Schedule

Travelers Championship First Round Morning Tee Times | 6:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and Afternoon Tee Times | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Women’s Day Presented by Travelers 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Pro-Am Tent The 11th annual Women’s Day presented by Travelers is a sold out event that includes a special networking breakfast featuring “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan and Tony Awardwinning actress Kelli O’Hara. The day will also feature tours of the Golf Channel studios, golf clinic geared specifically for women (1:00 p.m. on the practice facility), preferred bleacher seating and discounts in the Fan Shop for women.

HYPE’S Tee It Up for Charity 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | The First Tee of Connecticut David & Geri Epstein Learning Center Hartford Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs (HYPE) will host a special reception at the Travelers Championship, which will raise money for local charities including The First Tee of Connecticut and Junior Achievement of Southwest New England. * Special Ticket Required

Friday Schedule

Travelers Championship Second Round Morning Tee Times | 6:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and Afternoon Tee Times | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. During the Second Round of the 2019 Travelers Championship, PGA TOUR professionals will tee off in groups of three on holes no. 1 and no. 10. Check back during tournament week for the official tee times and pairings.

Concert Series – Spin Doctors Approx. 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone

Saturday Schedule

Travelers Championship Third Round Tee Times | 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. During the Third Round of the 2019 Travelers Championship, PGA TOUR professionals will tee off in groups of two on hole no. 1 and their tee time is based on their current place on the leaderboard heading into the weekend. The tee times are structured with the leaders teeing off last on Saturday and each group before them being the closest in position to the lead.

Concert Series – LOCASH Approx. 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone

Sunday Schedule

Travelers Championship Final Round Tee Times | 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. In the Final Round of the 2019 Travelers Championship, PGA TOUR professionals will tee off in groups of two on hole no. 1 and their tee time is based on their current place on the leaderboard after the Third Round. The leader at the end of the round will be crowned the champion of the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Closing Ceremony Approx. 6:00 p.m. | 18th Green The 2019 Travelers Championship will conclude with a ceremony on the 18th green where the champion is awarded the tournament trophy and $1.296 million.

Weeklong events—military appreciation

Script: There are several weeklong events dedicated to honoring military members and their families. All active, reserve and retired Military Service Members and United States Veterans are invited into the Patriots’ Outpost, a complimentary hospitality venue that will offer free food and beverage and offers great views of the 18th green. And you don’t have to worry about tickets because all veterans and up to three members are allowed free admission to the tournament! And on the 17th home is Operation Birdies. For every Birdie made on that hole, Kaman will donate 100 dollars to local military groups. And in the fan zone is operation recognize, where fans can take photos and videos to show appreciation for military troops.

Military Appreciation Presented by Trinity Health Of New England

The Tournament is once again proud to support U.S. Armed Forces with Military Appreciation presented by Trinity Health Of New England. This weeklong salute will give military personnel and their families a chance to see some of the best golfers compete at the Travelers Championship. All active, reserve and retired Military Service Members and United States Veterans are invited into the Patriots’ Outpost, a complimentary hospitality venue that will offer free food and beverage, Wednesday – Sunday. The venue will be fully climate-controlled thanks to the support from our sponsors. Newly located on the 18th Green, the Patriots’ Outpost will feature an outdoor seating area sponsored by Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ with views of TPC’s finishing hole. Sponsors of Military Appreciation include Presenting Sponsor Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, Three Star Sponsors: ConnectiCare®, Pratt & Whitney, and Steelcase and Two Star Sponsor: Kaman. Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ will provide complimentary lunch Wednesday – Sunday of tournament week in the Patriots’ Outpost. Hours of operation for the Patriots’ Outpost are 10:00 a.m. to 30 minutes post play Wednesday – Sunday.

Veterans Free Admission Program Presented by Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ

The Travelers Championship expanded Military Appreciation program continues to include free admission for all U.S. Veterans and up to three of their immediate family members each day, sponsored by Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ. This is in addition to free admission the tournament offers to all active, reserve and retired U.S. service members and their dependents. Sponsored by Trinity Health Of New England.

Operation Birdies Presented by Kaman Thursday – Sunday | 17th Hole

Operation Birdies presented by Kaman will take place on the 17th hole at TPC River Highlands. Throughout the competition rounds, Thursday – Sunday, a $100 donation will be made for every birdie the PGA TOUR professionals make on this Military Appreciation Hole. The funds generated from this program will be donated to Birdies for the Brave Homefront Groups that activate in the local Connecticut market.

Operation Recognize Wednesday – Sunday | Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone

ConnectiCare® has partnered with the tournament to present a digital recognition Thank You Program on-site at the Travelers Championship. A booth will be set up for fans to record digital thank you photos and videos to show their appreciation for our military troops

Weeklong events—fan zone

Liberty Bank Kids Zone

Wednesday – Sunday Visit the Liberty Bank Kids Zone featuring a rock wall, a LEGO station and the Creative Dimensions mini golf course.

Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone Wednesday – Sunday

Located between holes no. 1 and no. 18, the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone will feature interactive activities, the Liberty Bank Kids Zone, concessions, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, the Concert Series and more. The Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone is the interactive destination for fans and families at the Travelers Championship.

Celebrity Mini Golf

At 10 AM Wednesday, you can see some of your favorite Fox 61 family face off against other media and Connecticut personalities in the Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament. Come out to see Jim Altman, Margaux Farrell, Rich Coppola, Rachel Lutzker and Joe D. The mini golf course is inside the Stanley Black and Decker Fan Zone.

For a full explanation of the rules, click here.