Trump says Shanahan out of confirmation process to be defense secretary

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has “decided not to go forward with his confirmation process.”

“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family,” Trump tweeted.

“I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!” he added.

Shanahan took over the job in an acting role following the December resignation of Mattis who left the administration over a series of policy differences with Trump, particularly over the President’s initial decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.