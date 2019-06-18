Cloudy, humid, scattered showers Tuesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a bit wet out there this morning with periods of rain and lots of clouds. Late afternoon won’t be as wet but we’re still forecasting a few scattered showers . If we can see a little sun, temperatures will pop into the low 70s. But most of the day will be cooler, in the 60s.

Wednesday won’t be as wet or gray. There’s still a chance for a shower or two but most of the day will be dry with clouds breaking for some sun.

Most of Thursday looks dry too for the start of the Travelers Championship. But there’s a rising chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon.

Overall, the heaviest rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning with the chance for a real super-soaker!

At this point it looks like the weather dries out just in time for the weekend. We’ll deserve it by then!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Morning rain tapering to scattered afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy, humid, some late day sun? High: Low 70s

WEDNESDAY: Clouds breaking for some limited sun, humid, few showers (but mainly dry). High: upper 70s – near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance for an afternoon shower or storm (but mainly dry). Heavy rain and storms at night. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: AM Rain, some afternoon clearing, turning less humid late. High: Mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s

