Connecticut students give their pitch off the golf course

CROMWELL — Just off the course at the TPC, weeks of course work is paying off for high school kids.

Part of the Travelers Championship’s educational initiative showcases what’s called the Fed Ex “Junior Business Challenge” where student teams come up with their own products to pitch. It’s a bit of Shark Tank brought to the TPC.

Jeremy Race, the president of Junior Achievement of Southwestern New England said, “basically this is a competition for student companies.. they have real money, they raise capital and they select a real product.”

Celebrity judges included PGA tour pro Paul Casey and Farmington native and Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino. From a reusable metal straw to a lanyard that turns into a usb cord, the student teams all vied for a trip to Atlanta later this Summer and the chance for A 75 thousand dollar prize.

Kenya Mouning, a rising senior at Granby High who works on the winning team that created the high tech lanyard called the Simplex Lanyard Charger said, “I didn’t expect all this but I’m so excited.”