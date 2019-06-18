× David Ortiz’s condition upgraded to ‘good’ following shooting

BOSTON — A week after former Red Sox player David Ortiz was shot in the back in the Dominican Republic, his condition has been upgraded to ‘good’.

The Boston Red Sox tweeted a statement Tuesday confirming the condition upgrade on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz, David’s wife.

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/WRTQJD9KLq — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2019

The statement reads:

“We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

Ortiz is currently recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The arrests have been trickling in over several days.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they are closing in on the mastermind and motive behind the shooting of Ortiz as he recovers.

A judge on Monday ordered a man nicknamed “Bone” to one year in preventive prison during a hearing closed to the public.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the man, whose real name is Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno, is accused of being the liaison between the alleged hit men and the person who paid them.

The documents also state that Pérez sold the cellphone allegedly used to plan the attack to a woman for $180 a day after the June 9 shooting. Authorities said he wanted to get rid of the evidence.