East Lyme police say white powder found in mailbox not hazardous

EAST LYME — Police said a white powder that was found in a residential mailbox Tuesday is not hazardous.

Police said around 12:30 p.m, a resident of Fairhaven Road in Niantic called to report the discovery of a white powder substance in their mailbox.

Michael T Finkelstein, Chief of Police, said, “It has been confirmed that the substance was not hazardous and there is no criminal aspect at this time.”

Officers and Detectives from the East Lyme Police Department, as well as the Niantic and Flanders Fire Departments , US Submarine Base Fire Department Haz Mat Team and Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit responded.