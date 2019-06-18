Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Female athletes file complaint over transgender policy

Posted 3:55 PM, June 18, 2019, by

HARTFORD — Three Connecticut girls who participate on high school track teams have filed a federal discrimination complaint against a statewide policy on transgender athletes, saying it has cost them top finishes in competitions and possibly college scholarships.

The conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom filed the complaint on behalf of the girls Monday with the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. It seeks an investigation and actions to make competitions fair.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference governs high school sports in the state. It says its policy follows a state anti-discrimination law requiring students to be treated in school according to the gender with which they identify.

The complaint says transgender athletes have been consistently winning track and field events and the policy violates federal protections for female athletes.

