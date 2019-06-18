× Gov. Lamont signs bill that raises tobacco sale age to 21

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont signed an act prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, electronic nicotine delivery systems and vapor products to persons under age of 21.

The bill had overwhelming, bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly and is designed to reduce rates of tobacco and e-cigarette use among Connecticut youth.

“This is a great day for public health in the state of Connecticut,” said Kevin O’Flaherty, Director of Advocacy, Northeast Region for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “With Tobacco 21 becoming law in Connecticut, we have a real shot at keeping dangerous tobacco products—both traditional and electronic cigarettes– out of the hands of kids across the state.”

American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer said, “With our nation facing a youth e-cigarette epidemic, Tobacco 21 laws are now more important than ever. Today, the State of Connecticut took a significant step in protecting the health and wellness of its residents. We already know that adolescents and young adults are uniquely vulnerable to the effects of nicotine and nicotine addiction, making this legislation an important, lifesaving measure. The American Lung Association will continue our work in fighting for strong Tobacco 21 laws across the nation that will prevent our kids from becoming the next generation of Americans hooked on a deadly and addictive product.”

