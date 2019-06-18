June 2019 Above & Beyond Award: Jadin James

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jadin James

EMT & EMS Coordinator

Nominated By: Connor Wardwell

Jadin James has been an EMT for 8 years and is currently serving as Vice President and Assistant EMS coordinator for the East Farmington Volunteer Fire Department. While at East Farms she has earned 4 CPR saves and multiple departmental awards. She is dedicated to continuing her medical education for herself and her department by attending conferences and outside training. She is the EMS guide for our firehouse and constantly spends countless hours mentoring new EMTs and EMT students. This combined with her reassuring bedside manner and composed attitude during emergencies allows members to feel secure whenever she’s on a scene. Not only is she an asset for the department, but every year she also volunteers for a veteran suicide prevention program as well as for the annual CCMC pediatric AIDS/HIV holiday party.

Proudly brought to you by