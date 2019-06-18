Mark Wahlberg to visit Westfield Trumbull Wahlburgers location

Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: (L-R) Donnie Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg attend the Wahlburgers Coney Island Preview Party on June 23, 2015 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Wahlburgers)

TRUMBULL — Mark Wahlberg will be making a stop in Trumbull Thursday at one of his restaurants.

Wahlberg will visit the chain’s first and only Connecticut location, located inside Westfield Trumbull,  from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Wahlberg  co-owns the chain with brothers Donnie Wahlberg and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Westfield Trumbull’s Lord & Taylor Court will also be open to the public to gather for a chance to meet Wahlberg.

