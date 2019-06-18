Meal House: Prince of Wales drink

Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Recipe from Foxwoods Resort & Casino

Prince of Wales

2 oz. High West Double Rye

3/4 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1.5 oz. pineapple juice or 3 one inch chunks of fresh pineapple

Veuve Clicquot for floating on top

Combine all ingredients except for cava. Shake very well to froth pineapple. Fine strain into cocktail glass and top up with about 1.5 oz. of cava. Gently stir with barspoon to incorporate cava. Garnish with a dehydrated pineapple slice that is browned on the edges.

