× Multiple people taken to hospital after deck collapse in Haddam

HADDAM — Officials said three people were taken to area hospitals after a deck collapsed from a house on Little Meadow Road in Haddam.

According to officials, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company was called to the house for reports of ‘entrapment’ under a deck. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found three people near the deck, all alert. Another woman and her toddler son had also fallen but were not injured.

Fire officials said the deck was on the front of a three-story gable-roofed home and a wooden support beam had collapsed, causing the deck to break free from the house.

Fire officials did not indicate the injuries were serious.