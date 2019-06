× New Haven police investigating shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they are on the scene of a shooting on Huntington Street between Newhall and Shepherd streets in the Newhallville neighborhood. It happened about 1:15 p.m. this afternoon.

There is related police activity on Prospect Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.