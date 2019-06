Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Mango! She's a 1-year-old cat what was found at a business next door to the Connecticut Human Society with another cat.

The other cat who came in with Mango was later claimed by its owner, but no one claimed Mango.

Mango is spayed, and vets didn't find any medical issues.

CHS says she's a little wiggly, but will settle into your lap for neck/ear scratches.

Learn how to adopt Mango and other furry friends at the CHS website.