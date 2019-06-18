Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Suspect arrested in New Haven shooting that left man with serious injuries

Posted 1:57 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, June 19, 2019

NEW HAVEN -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they are on the scene of a shooting on Huntington Street between Newhall and Shepherd streets in the Newhallville neighborhood.  It happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the victim is a 20-year-old New Haven man who was hit in the torso by gunfire as he stood outside a residence.  He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, police stopped a car and detained its driver at Ogden Street and Prospect Street.

Wednesday morning, New Haven police said they arrested 22-year-old Kuron Jonathan Vega, a New Haven resident. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Vega is charged with first-degree assault and a number of weapons violations, according to police.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected in court today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the  New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

