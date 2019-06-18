× Time stands still as Google Calendar goes down

Tuesday is apparently canceled according to Google Calendar.

The popular calendar website crashed Tuesday afternoon, and it launched all business folk and project managers on Twitter into a frenzy.

Google says they are working on the issue.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below:

Google Calendar isn’t working right now and pic.twitter.com/mTvFrukV8J — Will Haskell (@WillHaskellCT) June 18, 2019

Everyone whose life depends on Google Calendar today pic.twitter.com/aheWRrJYd5 — Ola King (@ola11king) June 18, 2019

* Google calendar goes down * Project managers everywhere pic.twitter.com/yLRdOnIt0j — Gary (@BestGaryEver) June 18, 2019

When google calendar crashes at the office pic.twitter.com/lhhlUCu8Fr — Jace Goodwin (@thejacegoodwin) June 18, 2019