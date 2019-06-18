Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Time stands still as Google Calendar goes down

Posted 1:01 PM, June 18, 2019, by

Mountain View, California, USA - March 29, 2018: Google sign on the building at Google's headquarters in Silicon Valley . Google is an American technology company in Internet-related services and products.

Tuesday is apparently canceled according to Google Calendar.

The popular calendar website crashed Tuesday afternoon, and it launched all business folk and project managers on Twitter into a frenzy.

Google says they are working on the issue.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below:

 

 

