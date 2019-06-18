Two men arrested after crashing into Milford police cruiser

Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Posted 12:12 PM, June 18, 2019

MILFORD — A two men were arrested after they struck a cruiser while trying to evade police.

According to police, they were called to Windward Road and Popes Island Road in Milford on the report of people looking into cars in the parking lots.

When officers arrived, a car sped off from the area, striking a cruiser. Officers tried to follow the car onto Oronoque Road, but by the time they caught up, the car had already crashed into concrete barriers, and the suspects had run from the scene on foot.

It’s unknown at this time if the car was stolen.

Police said two separate K9 searches of the area came up negative.

A few hours later, officers came across two people walking in the area of Plains Road and I-95 exit 36. Police noted it looked like they had been out in the rain for some time.

After an investigation, police said they arrested 21-year-old William Santiago from Stratford and 21-year-old Carlos Garcia from Bridgeport on multiple charges including larceny, burglary, reckless driving, and conspiracy.

Santiago also had warrants out for his arrest, accusing him of failing to appear in court in March, stemming from larceny and burglary arrests.

Santiago (L), Garcia (R)

