West Haven police looking for bank robbery suspect

WEST HAVEN — Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Key Bank, 322 Main St., at 9:36am for a report of a robbery.

Police said a black man entered the bank and handed the teller a note which demanded cash. The suspect implied he had a weapon but did not show one during the incident.

The male suspect is described by police as wearing a black hat and dark clothing with a construction style vest and a black backpack.

The male was last seen on foot heading south on Washington Avenue. A canine track was completed and it appears the suspect left in a vehicle in the area of Washington Manor.

The West Haven Police are asking for the public assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. Any information/tip can be made anonymously if you wish. Please call Detective Wolf at 203-937-3934 with any information, reference C/N 1900037991.