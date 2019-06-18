× YMCA offers free lunchtime ‘Workout Wednesdays’ series outdoors in Hartford

HARTFORD — The YMCA of Greater Hartford announced a new summer workout series in downtown Hartford.

Starting Wednesday through August 28, 2019, the YMCA will offer free lunchtime workouts on the Front Lawn of the Old State House.

The workouts will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. every Wednesday except July 3.

According to the YMCA, they will offer a variety of classes, including Zumba, yoga, cycling, boxing conditioning, bootcamp and TAG.

Rained-out classes will be held inside the Old State House.

The classes are free for anyone who would like to attend, though, YMCA is encouraging a suggested donation of $5 each class to help support the Downtown Hartford YMCA’s Annual Campaign.

Click here for more details.