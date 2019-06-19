“15,000 Likes” man wanted by Torrington police turns himself in

TORRINGTON — Jose Simms, wanted by Torrington police, was arrested in Enfield Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old had posted a challenge to Torrington police that if a post on their Facebook about him could get 15,000 likes, then he’d turn himself in on failure to appear charges. His original comment stated that the picture they used of him was ‘trash’ when Torrington posted about the challenge, then teased they only had “13,800 more likes to go”.

The post wound up receiving 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments but Simms did not turn himself in.

Torrington police followed up on numerous leads and tips that came in due to the viral post. Tips of Simms’ possible location brought in other law enforcement agencies as they checked addresses in both Connecticut and New York.

According to police, Simms called the Enfield Police Department Wednesday morning, asking them to pick him up because he was ‘a wanted person’. Enfield police arrested Simms, and took him to Torrington.

Jose Simms faces numerous failure to appear charges and was held on a $30,500 bond. He’s expected in court today.

Torrington police thanked all those who provided them with information.