Daytrippers: East Granby vineyard allows dogs, features wine slushees, hops-infused wine

EAST GRANBY -- Brignole vineyards is a wine getaway in the heart of East Granby.

“When we opened we said we wanted to be friendly to families so we asked that you bring your children, you can bring your food, you can bring your dogs and puppies as long as on a leash and well behaved, everyone is welcome” says Owner Tim Brignole.

There is plenty to choose from, with a tasting for $10 for six wines including: 10 red wines, 10 whites and 4 Rosé all made right here on the property.

You will also get a bit of a wine-education during your visit.

They do showings downstairs to show where they make the wine so people are informed as to what’s going on and how it’s done.

“I would say it takes three sips one acclimates the pallet to the acid the second sip acclimates the pallet to the sugar and the third is completely balanced and you’re ready to taste the total wine” says Brignole.

That's not the only twist on grapes here -- you will also find an interesting blend..from a Woodford Bourbon Cabernet to “Hopped” Wine that beer lovers enjoy.

Brignole Vineyards is located at 103 Hartford Ave, East Granby, CT.

Visit them online at brignolevineyards.com