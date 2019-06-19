× Emergency crews respond to Vernon gas leak

VERNON — Officials said a natural gas leak was under control Wednesday.

Officials said the natural gas main break was in Vernon near the South Windsor line. The Vernon fire department and Eversource was on scene.

The leak was at 75-95 Hockanum Blvd. Officials said there were some limited evacuations on the South Windsor side of the incident but they have been allowed to return. The area is an apartment complex, The Mansions at Hockanum Crossing.

A contractor doing work hit gas line according to officials. Lawn mowing equipment was involved in the break.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m.