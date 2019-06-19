Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Emergency crews respond to Vernon gas leak

Posted 12:25 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, June 19, 2019

VERNON — Officials said a natural gas leak was under control  Wednesday.

Officials said the natural gas main break was in Vernon near the South Windsor line. The Vernon fire department and Eversource was on scene.

The leak was at 75-95 Hockanum Blvd. Officials said there were some limited evacuations on the South Windsor side of the incident but they have been allowed to return.  The area is an apartment complex, The Mansions at Hockanum Crossing.

A contractor doing work hit gas line according to officials. Lawn mowing equipment was involved in the break.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.