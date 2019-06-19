Facebook Fugitive turns himself in to Torrington Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON- A man who promised almost a month ago to turn himself in to Torrington police, if his wanted poster received 15,000 likes on Facebook did not keep his word, at least initially.

Jose Simms, 30, who told police he is homeless, for now has a place to stay, but it’s a jail cell.

“Based on the most recent history here, I’m not confident that he’s going to show up when he supposed to,” said Judge Paul Matasavage, in Torrington Superior Court.

After turning himself in Wednesday morning, Simms was arraigned on seven failure-to-appear charges stemming from arrests ranging from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

“He told me this morning that he didn’t think it was going to go any further than Torrington,” said Torrington police Lt. Bart Barown, talking about a Facebook negotiation in which Simms agreed to turn himself in if his wanted poster received at least 15,000 likes on Facebook.

“We have numerous comments on our Facebook page, over 1700 comments and I know of one particular one the person was from Australia,” said Barown.

The Facebook post actually received almost 30,000 likes, but Simms didn’t keep his word, which earned him a Bon Jovi parity of “Dead or Alive” by country duo Dixie Jade, on the on a Nashville morning radio program.

“and you promised....it’s time to do your time....cuz you’re wanted....wanted...and you got 15,000 likes,” they sang.

It was Simms who contacted police when he saw other fugitives wanted posters on their Facebook page and asked where his was.

“We’ve never had anybody that bold to come forward,” said Barown.

Simms is due in Enfield Superior Court Thursday to answer to failure-to-appear charges.