The Dunkin’ Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament was held in the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone at the 2019 Travelers Championship. The event consisted of two waves: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

With on-air personalities from the local and national media and special guests competed for a chance to win a total of $5,000 donated to the charity of their choice.

$2,500 will be donated to Camp Courant.