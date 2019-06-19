× Gov. Lamont, legislative leaders meet regarding tolls, transportation funding

Story by Jennifer Cuevas

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont is meeting with legislative leaders to discuss a plan to improve Connecticut’s transportation system.

The meeting stems from Lamont’s plans to bring electronic highway tolls to Connecticut but the proposal was not voted on in the regular legislative session.

A dozen protestors was outside the Governor’s office as officials gathered.

The tolls will be added on Interstates 91, 95 and 84, as well as Route 15 if the legislation passes. The original bill specified no more than 50 gantries. There will be up to 50% discounts for CT EZ Pass, low income and frequent users.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol and is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.

Officials plan in briefing the press after the meeting.