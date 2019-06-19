HIDALGO, TX - MAY 28: Special agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol question a woman while her vehicle is searched after she was stopped heading into Mexico at the Hidalgo border crossing on May 28, 2010 in Hidalgo, Texas. The inspection was part of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) joint effort between ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Customs and Border Patrol. The organizations are trying to slow the flow of guns, money and drugs from the United State into Mexico. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Gov. Lamont signs bill limiting police immigration actions
HIDALGO, TX - MAY 28: Special agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol question a woman while her vehicle is searched after she was stopped heading into Mexico at the Hidalgo border crossing on May 28, 2010 in Hidalgo, Texas. The inspection was part of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) joint effort between ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Customs and Border Patrol. The organizations are trying to slow the flow of guns, money and drugs from the United State into Mexico. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that places limitations on when Connecticut law enforcement officers can hold individuals sought by federal immigration officials.
The Democrat released a video message Tuesday saying he’s proud to sign the Connecticut Trust Act, adding “we’re a nation of immigrants and refugees and nothing the president does will ever change that.” Democrats have been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.
The legislation takes effect on October 1.
Among other things, it prevents law enforcement from detaining someone on a civil immigration detainer unless it’s accompanied by a warrant signed by a judge; the person is guilty of a serious felony; or the person is on a terrorist watch list. Critics say they fear Connecticut is becoming a so-called sanctuary state.